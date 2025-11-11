Osun Gov’t denies receiving ₦1trn allocation from FG

The Osun State Government has dismissed claims that it received over ₦1 trillion in federal allocations, describing the allegation as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and discredit the current administration.

This came days after the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration had received over ₦1 trillion in federal allocations and grants within less than three years, yet had little to show for it.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday, the APC’s allegation was described as a baseless fabrication and a calculated attempt to erode public confidence in a government committed to transparency and fiscal prudence.

Rasheed emphasized that the administration had not received any amount close to ₦1 trillion since 2022 and maintained that all funds had been carefully utilized to address the critical needs of the people of Osun State.

He noted that the Adeleke administration had strategically directed state resources toward key sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, workers’ welfare, and pension reforms.

According to him, the construction and rehabilitation of 322 kilometres of roads across the state, the renovation of over 200 primary healthcare centres, and the upgrading of 100 public schools stand as tangible evidence of the government’s performance.

The governor’s aide also highlighted the dualisation of major township roads, the rehabilitation of water facilities, and new investments in grassroots development and sports infrastructure, including the ongoing transformation of the Osogbo Township Stadium into a modern five-star facility.

He added that the administration had cleared a substantial portion of the backlog of half-salaries owed to civil servants, settled long-standing pension arrears, and enrolled over 30,000 retirees in the state’s health insurance scheme, a policy that, he noted, has since been adopted by the Federal Government.

“Only an anti-people party will claim not to see these achievements. This is the same APC that left behind unpaid workers’ salaries, abandoned pensioners, and decaying infrastructure. Governor Adeleke is reversing that legacy of neglect,” Rasheed asserted.