Osun Govt. declares Thursday as Hijrah public holiday

The Osun State Government has declared Thursday, August 20 (tommorow) as a public holiday to commemorate hijrah 1442, Muslims’ new year.

It explained that the holiday was to ensure Muslim faithful across the state has the opportunity to commemorate the Hijrah year which signifies the commencement of the Islamic new year.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said although Thursday was declared public holiday, workers are expected to resume for full duties on Friday.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, Egbemode, urged residents across the state, particularly Muslim adherents to maintain social distancing and observe all laid down coronavirus preventive measures during the celebration.

“The State Government of Osun wishes to inform the public that Thursday, August 20, 2020, shall be a work-free day across the State.

“This is to commemorate the beginning of a new Islamic year – 1442 AH, and afford the Muslim Community in the State the opportunity of celebrating this year’s Hijrah.

“The State Government wishes to emphasize that the holiday is no approval for large gatherings or unauthorized meetings under any guise. Residents are enjoined to observe the safety guidelines against COVID-19 as outlined by the government and the NCDC.

“All workers in the State are expected to resume work on Friday, August 21, 2020.