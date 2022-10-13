Osun Govt. declares Friday work-free for council poll preparation

The Osun State Government has declared Friday, October 14 a public holiday, as part of preparations for the Local Government election scheduled for 24 hours after across the state.

It said that the work-free day would allow residents and civil servants to stock their homes with food as movements would be restricted on Saturday, October 15.

According to the government, restriction of movements would commence 7:00 am till 3:00 pm when the voting exercise would have elapsed across the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, urged commuters to take note.

She explained that the holiday was to allow those travelling to their respective local government areas on account of the election, to do so.

“Ahead of the Local Government Elections in the state, the state government has declared Friday, October 15, a work-free day to allow citizens and residents of the state to travel to their respective local government areas to cast their ballot. The government is therefore urging citizens to go out and perform their civic duties on Saturday, as this presents yet another avenue to elect representatives and leaders who expectedly will work for our collective aspirations at the local government level.

“Citizens are also advised to maintain law and order, and not allow themselves to be used to foment trouble or impair the smoothness of the process and the peace of the state. Parents and guardians are advised to rein in their wards so that they are not used as agents of lawlessness and violence”.

