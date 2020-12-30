Osun Govt. creates helpline for abused women, children

As part of measures aimed at protecting vulnerable members of society in Osun State, the State Government has disclosed that it has created a clinic where depressed, abused women and children can get help, physically and psychologically.

It explained that the clinic manned with an efficient and professional response team had been set up to cater to members of society, particularly women and children who needed help and attention after issues that might have stressed and drained them in every aspect of existence.

The state’s Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukoka Olaboopo, explained that the ministry, in line with its social welfare mandate had set up the clinic as part of its commitment to protecting the interest of women and children.

Speaking on Wednesday in Osogbo during an interview with newsmen, added that the ministry had made it a duty to ensure that women and children received topmost attention and care in the state.

According to her, the ministry was equally doing more to ensure that abused women, either sexually or physically, received justice.

She noted that the ministry was collaborating with the Ministry of Justice and the Police, to ensure that perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence GBV) were brought to book.

She said “the women’s clinic is a new innovation of the ministry and we have lawyers, social workers, guidance counselors, and clinical psychologists who attend to survivors.

“Apart from survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), we also attend to any woman who feels that she is in need of care, assistance, counseling, and others.

“We are aware that there are many women in distress and many others who feel like committing suicide; so, the clinic is just a way of giving them a shoulder to lean on.

“Some of them are not able to confide even in their pastors or imams for fear of stigmatization. So, we operate in a highly professional way, as we cannot go about discussing personal issues, there are confidentiality and privacy. When they talk to us, we look at how to assist them and sometimes give them legal aid, at no cost to them.

“During the upsurge of GBV cases as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, we expanded the state toll-free line — 293, so that anybody can talk to us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we promptly attended to them at no cost to them.”