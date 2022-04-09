Osun Govt. begins probe on 27-year-old businessman’s death

The Osun State Government has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of a 27-year-old businessman, Afolabi Abiola, who died after he was allegedly shot by a policeman attached to Osun police Command.

It said that the outcome of the investigations would be made public and that it would ensure the incident does not lead to further complications across the state.

As gathered, the young man was allegedly arrested by the policeman on Monday, April 4, 2022, and shot in the leg by men of the Nigerian Police in the state.

The murder of Abiola, it was learnt, has caused tension in Osogbo, as some youths and members of the Civil Societies Organisation (CSO) barricaded the popular Olaiya Junction.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, assured all parties involved that the government had intervened.

According to the statement: “The government is appealing to the families and associates of the deceased not to take matters into their hands by hurting more people or destroying properties.

“We implore our citizens to trust the government to get to the root of this incident. We cannot right a wrong by giving room for more wrongs. Understandably, all parties involved are tense and raring to vent their anger but the matter at hand can only be resolved if we all work together and not against one another.

“The Oyetola-led administration will continue to deliver on his promise to keep the residents and citizens of Osun safe. We will do everything possible to ensure peace and tranquility. We implore all concerned to join hands with the government so we can reach an amicable resolution devoid of a breakdown of law and order.”

