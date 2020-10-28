Osun Govt. begins house-to-house search for looted property, others 

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to begin house-to-house search for looted property across the state, saying all valuables carted away by rampaging youths would be recovered and returned to the rightful owners for justice to reign supreme.

This is coming as he also disclosed that there would be no extension of amnesty for looters of public and private property under the guise of protest against police brutality as witnessed last weekend across the state.

The Governor hinted that upon expiration of amnesty period granted by the government, security operatives would swing into action with aim of recovering all looted property, goods and other valuables through door-to-door and house-to-house approach without recourse to force.

Speaking yesterday while addressing journalists during the inspection of some of the recovered loots deposited at the parking lot of the Government House, Osogbo, Oyetola who enjoined looters to return all valuables in their possessions before expiration of amnesty on Wednesday (today), stressed that those who refuse to comply would be subjected to wrath of the law.

According to him, there would be no mercy for those who refuse to return looted items after expiration of the 72hours amnesty period.

The Governor said law enforcement agencies would begin door-to-door searching of the looted items on Thursday as part of his administration’s efforts to enforce the law.

“I am happy that some of the looters decided to heed the call within the amnesty time to voluntarily return the loots and items that had been stolen. As you are all aware, I gave those who participated in the looting 72hours to return all they have stolen, and this is about 48 hours afer the declaration so, they still have 24 hours more to return all they have looted.

“For us, this voluntary return of the of loots is a welcome development. The intention is to assist the various owners of these items to have the opportunity of getting their properties and belongings, because we believe strongly that it is going to be a big setback for them to have all these properties lost.

“Other people who have not returned what they looted still have the opportunity under 24 hours to return those things they have looted because after the expiration of the remaining 24 hours, the government will step in to enforce the law.

“What they should realise is that, there are a lot of video clips and video coverage for all the looting that took place in the state. The implication of this is that there is no hidden place for anybody that looted anything in Osun.

“So, it is in their interest to voluntarily return all the items or face the wrath of the law after the expiration of the 72hours. We are not going back after this period. We are going to go from house to house to retrieve the looted items. So, I am telling whoever that participated in this exercise of looting to take the opportunity of this amnesty and return the loot”, Oyetola said.

It was gathered that items worth millions of naira have been recovered by operatives of Amotekun, the Joint Task Force and officers and men of the Nigeria Police in Osogbo and some other towns in the state.