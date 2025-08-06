Osun Govt. arraigns man for threatening Gov. Adeleke’s life

A 32-year-old man, Rasaq Gafar, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan for allegedly threatening the life of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The accused was brought before the court on charges of threatening to kill, threatening life, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

During the proceedings, which took place at the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the prosecutor, Matthew Ojei, stated that the defendant committed the offences on July 12 in Ibadan.

Ojei alleged that Gafar transmitted threatening messages via social media directed at the governor and acted in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 249(D) and 323 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defence counsel, Marvelous Ojeleye, appealed to the court to grant the defendant bail on the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi granted bail in the sum of ₦2.5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

She stipulated that one surety must own a landed property, while the other must be a blood relative of the defendant.

The magistrate subsequently adjourned the case until November 13 for further hearing, during which the court is expected to hear evidence from both the prosecution and defence regarding the charges brought against Gafar.