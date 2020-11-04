Osun Govt. approves over N700m pension arrears for retirees 

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has approved the release of N708 million to offset pension arrears of retired civil servants in the state.

He explained that the approved sum, which it payment would commenced on Thursday (tomorrow), had been divided to cater for pension of retired civil servants under the three scheme being operated in the state.

While giving the breakdown, Oyetola noted that N508 million was approved for the payment of pension of retired civil servants, while N150 million was approved to pay retirees under the contributory pension scheme based on merit.

Through a statement yesterday by the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Festus Olowogboyega, the Governor added that additional N50 million was approved for part payment of the gratuities of retired officers under the old pensions scheme.

Furthermore, he said the list of beneficiaries selected on merit had been pasted on the notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau, and the Office of the Head of Service.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be mustered to always give their welfare the pride of place it deserves”, the statement said.