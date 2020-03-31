Osun Govt. appoints Ooni, Pastor Adeboye, others as Coronavirus relief Committee members

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo
In a bid to cushion the effect of lockdown in Osun State, the governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appointed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, former governors, Chief Bisi Akande, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as members of his 21-man coronavirus relief Committee.
Other members of the committee were Africa’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija, the father of Hip hop star, Davido, Dr Deji Adeleke, former deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, General Alani Akinrinade (Retd), a former Speaker, Patricia Etteh, ex-Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuff; Asiwaju Tunde Badmus, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, Chief Tunde Ponle, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Sir Demola Aladekomo, and Dr Segun Aina.
Also on the committee were Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Mathew Ashimolowo, Dr Wale Babalakin, Mallam Yussuf Alli and AbdulKabir Aliyu.
In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, on Tuesday, said that the committee put together would help the state design strategies to cushion the effect of restrictions on the movement of goods and services in the state.