Osun Govt. appoints Ooni, Pastor Adeboye, others as Coronavirus relief Committee members

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

In a bid to cushion the effect of lockdown in Osun State, the governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appointed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, former governors, Chief Bisi Akande, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as members of his 21-man coronavirus relief Committee.

Other members of the committee were Africa’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija, the father of Hip hop star, Davido, Dr Deji Adeleke, former deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, General Alani Akinrinade (Retd), a former Speaker, Patricia Etteh, ex-Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuff; Asiwaju Tunde Badmus, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, Chief Tunde Ponle, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Sir Demola Aladekomo, and Dr Segun Aina.

Also on the committee were Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Mathew Ashimolowo, Dr Wale Babalakin, Mallam Yussuf Alli and AbdulKabir Aliyu.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, on Tuesday, said that the committee put together would help the state design strategies to cushion the effect of restrictions on the movement of goods and services in the state.

Oyebamiji disclosed that the committee would be chaired by Asiwaju Tunde Badmus while Chief Adebayo Jimoh will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

He said: “As the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues with intense devotion, it has become inevitable to put in place Relief and Humanitarian Banks across the state. The state appreciates its supportive friends, donors, and partners, who have contributed to the project, including those who have pleaded to remain anonymous.

“Osun has limited means yet unlimited needs to fulfill at this critical time and is, therefore, calling on its sons and daughters and also well-meaning Nigerians to assist it in the provision of social relief to our people, and those who have been and will be impacted by the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the rampaging virus.

“Without a doubt, the outbreak of the pandemic called COVID-19 will leave a strain on our economy, and the possibility of having a food crisis remains an implication of the various emergency responses to the disease.

“The State Government of Osun, therefore, calls on indigenes of Osun across the nation (and beyond) and well-meaning Nigerians to kindly pitch in to support the State with social relief items ranging from food to cash, towards the enhancement of the food bank that the State is growing at the moment.

“It is believed that this kind of magnanimous outreach will help keep our people safe and comfortable during the period of the lockdown.

“To ensure smooth and effective operations, the state government will work hand-in-hand with the Committee. To this end, those who want to contribute to this project can reach out to the Committee through the following numbers: 08167255906; 08032298961 and 08037004653, from where they will be directed to designated centers. The government will provide security clearance and cover to aid the easy movement of materials”.

Oyebamiji stated that the government would welcome cash donations can also be forwarded to: Bank Name : UBA

Account Name – Osun State Covid -19 Support Account.

Account Number- 1022749351.