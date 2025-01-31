Osun Govt. appeals ruling on Igbajo Obaship judgement

Following the ruling of an Osun High Court of Justice sitting in Ile Ife, which on Thursday voided the removal of the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Adegboyega Famodun, the State Government proceeded to the Appeal Court to challenge the judgement and reverse it.

Meanwhile, the Government has urged all parties to the suit to maintain status quo until the issue is resolved by the Court of Appeal.

It stated this on Friday while describing the judgement as a rude shock since the same court had earlier validated the Osun state white Paper in a judgement of the Osun State High Court, between CHIEF RASHEED DIEKOLA TOOGUN & 4 ORS .V. GOVERNOR OF OSUN STATE & 8 ORS in HOS/8/2024 delivered by Justice Agboola J of the Osun State High Court dated 11th November, 2024.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

While calling for calm, law and order to prevail in respect of the judgement, Alimi urges the security operatives to maintain law and order in Igbajo so as to prevent the disruption of peace currently being enjoyed in the ancient town.

“We have taken the ruling of the High Court of Justice, Ile Ife presided over by Justice A.O Ayoola in good faith and in line with the dictates of the law which the present administration of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke believes in and is always ready to uphold at all times.

“Be that as it may, the Osun State Government and other parties to the suit have the right of Appeal in this regard and all necessary papers have been filled accordingly.

“In the interim, we are using this opportunity to appeal for calm and restraint, especially from all stakeholders.

“We are particularly calling on the people of Igbajo irrespective of where the course of justice swings to, to embrace order and decorum by maintaining law and order in respect of the present development in the ancient town.

“It will be out of place and in sharp contrast to the peaceful atmosphere reigning in Igbajo community and Osun State at large for people to take laws into their hands.

“Government will frown at any act of lawlessness from any quarter in and outside the ancient town”.