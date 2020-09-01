Osun Govt. announces school resumption date, modalities

The Osun Government has disclosed that schools across the state would be reopened for resumption of academic activities on September 21 and that students would resume in batches as part of measures to mitigate spread of coronavirus.

It explained that the need to resume academic activities disrupted by outbreak of coronavirus and for residents, particularly students to live with the reality occasioned by the virus by continuing with their studies.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic, Funke Egbemode, said though the students would be resuming on the said date, stakeholders were expected to continue to put protocols in place toward the reopening of schools.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday statement in Osogbo, the commissioner said that all schools across the state were to resume in phases with effect from Sept. 21, for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Having conducted an assessment of schools within the state to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening, the government has scheduled schools to resume from the COVID-19 break on Sept. 21 for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session, which is expected to end on October 30, 2020.

“To make up for lost grounds caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a new academic session (2020/2021 session) is scheduled to commence on Nov. 9.

“Because of the Yuletide, schools will be expected to take a brief recess from Dec. 24, to resume on Jan. 4, 2021, for the concluding part of the first term of the new session which is scheduled to end Jan. 22, 2021.

“The resumption date for the second term is set for Feb. 1, and scheduled to end April 9, 2021. The third term of that session commences on April 26, and runs till July 23,’’ she said.

Egbemode explained that the announced schedule applies only to primary and secondary schools, adding that tertiary institutions were also expected to reopen on Sept. 21, but required to plan their schedules.

She said stakeholders were to continue to fine-tune their preparations in the coming days toward ensuring seamless enforcement of the announced schedule.