Osun Gov. urges politicians to prioritize citizens’ welfare, people-driven projects

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged political office holders, particularly elected officers, on the need to focus more on people-oriented and human capital development projects aimed at transforming the people and society.

He explained that with the country’s trajectories, it had become imperative for those in government to prioritise the welfare and general well-being of the people to which government is formed.

Oyetola made the call on Thursday after inaugurating the multi-million state-of-the-art Chief Adebisi Akande Shopping Complex in Ila-Orangun. The newly-built and inaugurated shopping complex named after the worthy and illustrious leader and former Governor of Osun, Chief Akande, was executed by the Chairman, Ila Local Government, Joshua Adediji.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the governor who described local government as the closest to the people, said its relevance to existence could only be justified in the volume of impacts made in the lives of the communal and the society at large.

According to him, the relevance of local government is only to the extent to which it serves the needs of the people at the grassroots.

Oyetola maintained that it was important for all political office holders to diligently identify what the needs of the people are and make conscious efforts to meet those needs.

He added that by executing impactful and life-changing projects, the beneficiaries of such projects who are the people would always hold dear such leaders whether in or out of office.

“We must realise that the only way to live forever in the hearts of the people is to always put them first and serve well,” Oyetola added.

While applauding the Chairman for the laudable project and for naming the legacy project after Chief Akande, Oyetola said, “this is the legacy our fathers like Chief Akande have demonstrated with their enviable political careers. And I must say, it is the secret of a life of timeless relevance.

“I must equally note that with this honour, you have scored two significant points, or as it is often said, killed two birds with a stone. That is, providing a facility of felt need and honouring a deserving leader.

“In a nation where poor models of leadership on several fronts abound, it is apposite to identify those who hold counter-narratives and project them for honour.

“When this is done, we will entrench the values of integrity, hard-work, selflessness, and service. This is the pathway to rapidly multiply the Akande tribe in our midst and build a society filled with inspirational minds for our young people,” Oyetola added.

Earlier, Akande applauded Oyetola’s sense of humility and integrity, which he said, had culminated into milestone achievements recorded by his administration, while commending the council boss for honouring him while alive.