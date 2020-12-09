Osun Gov., two others, IGP meet over security challenges

As part of efforts to boost security in Nigeria, the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and two other governors held a closed-door meeting with Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, over insecurity across the country.

Other governors at the meeting were Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the National Project Steering and Deployment Committee (NPSDC) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Kogi counterparts and Chairman, Security Committee, Northern Governors Forum, Yahaya Bello.

As gathered, the meeting was held behind closed-door at the IGP’s office, Luis Edet House, Abuja on Wednesday and lasted for several minutes.

During the meeting, The Guild learnt that the governors raised security issues before the IGP and requested an urgent solution to cases.

Confirming the meeting, the Kwara State Government, in a statement on its official social media handle, Governor AbdulRazaq Meets IG of Police, said that governors and the IGP had a closed-door discussion on security.

It reads: “Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the National Project Steering and Deployment Committee (NPSDC) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, his counterparts Kogi State Governor and Chairman, Security Committee, Northern Governors Forum Yahaya Bello and Governor State of Osun Gboyega Oyetola pay visit to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the Luis Edet House, Abuja today on Wednesday.

“The Governors and their host went into a closed-door meeting where security issues were said to be discussed”, the statement added.