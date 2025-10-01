Osun Gov sets free 36 inmates during Independence celebration

As part of measures to reduce overcrowding inside correctional facilities, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has release 36 inmates across the state’s correctional facilities in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary in the state.

The governor, explained that the gesture was in line with his administration’s commitment to justice, compassion, and rehabilitation, noted that it would enable the beneficiaries reintegrate into society and live responsibly.

The proclamation, dated September 24, 2025, and signed by Adeleke, followed the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, as provided under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The release order took effect on October 1 across the facilities.

Government records show that 29 of the pardoned inmates were from the Ilesa Correctional Centre, while seven were from the Ile-Ife facility. Most of them had been convicted of minor offences such as stealing and conspiracy and had already served a significant part of their sentences.

Adeleke urged the freed inmates to seize the opportunity of a second chance, embrace rehabilitation, and contribute positively to society, while directing that all penalties and punishments related to their convictions be immediately remitted.