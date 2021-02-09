Osun Gov. relaxes curfew across warring communities after meeting traditional rulers

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Irepodun and Orolu councils of the state after the communal crisis that broke out during the weekend between Erin-Osun and Ilobu towns.

He explained that the 24-hour curfew regime earlier introduced to curb the crisis and restore normalcy across the warring communities had been reviewed to begin from 6 pm to 6 am daily after the noticeable compliance level recorded in both towns.

Oyetola said that the reviewed curfew regime which takes immediate effect would subsist until further notice and directive from the government

Through a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola maintained that the review became necessary following the peace meeting held with monarchs of the affected towns and another meeting between the monarchs and the state Commissioner for Police, wherein the traditional rulers agreed to a peace accord and promised to rein in their subjects.

According to him, with the return of peace to the affected towns, I have approved the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew declared last Sunday to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“Consequently, the curfew will now run from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily, and will subsist till further notice. Security operatives will therefore remain in the two councils to enforce the new curfew directive with a view to further maintaining law and order.

“As we all know, the curfew was never declared to inflict hardship on our people in the first instance, but to protect them and return normalcy to the affected communities.

“The State Government appreciates the monarchs and all the security agencies for their various roles in ensuring that normalcy and peace return to Erin-Osun and Ilobu. We commend citizens and residents for their show of understanding and cooperation so far.

“The governor also enjoins residents and citizens to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking law into their own hands,” the statement added.

It will be recalled that as part of efforts to broker peace and restore unity to Erin-Osun and Ilobu, Oyetola on Monday, held a peace meeting with the traditional rulers of the two towns, the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Yusuff Oyagbodun II, and the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan II.

At the meeting which also had in attendance the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Almoroof Adekunle Magbagbeola, the monarchs pledged to prevail on their people to eschew violence and embrace peace, in the interest of all.