Osun Gov. re-imposes 24-hour curfew after hoodlums launches attack on property

In order to prevent arson and further looting of public and private property in Osun, the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state to address the challenges confronting the state.

Oyetola said that the government took the decision to forestall any further breakdown of law and order as well as protect the lives and property of residents of the state.

The governor, in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday, stated that the curfew would be indefinite to prevent the current attack on both private and public facilities to degenerate into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.

While warning that violators of the curfew rules would be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the state, the governor assured residents of his commitment to ensuring their safety.

