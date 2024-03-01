Osun Gov., Nollywood actors bid Sisi Quadri farewell

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has led Nollywood actors and actresses as well as many Nigerian movies lovers to mourn the demise of a popular actor, Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri.

Adeleke described Sisi Quadri’s death as shocking and devastating not only to his colleagues but also many Yoruba movie lovers.

The Governor, whose message came hours after the actor’s death was announced on Friday, noted in a condolence message that Sisi Quadri was a delight to watch on the screen, radiating homes with laughter through his style of acting.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, he commiserated with his immediate family, especially his aged father, Alhaji Oyebamiji, the people of Iwoland and the movie industry as a whole, urging them to take consolation in a life of impacts, particularly in the acting profession.

“Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (aka Sisi Quadri) was a delight to watch in movies. He was a great talent that illuminate homes and impart valuable messages. With his demise, the memory of the wonderful moments he created on the scenes, and more, the comical relief he inspires through his works will reverberate for years,” the condolence message reads in parts.

“I mourn his loss knowing well the great talent that is gone. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Iwoland, the movie industry, and everyone touched by this devastating experience.

“It is my sincere prayer that they get the strength to bear the hard moment his passage represents. May Almighty Allah grant him aljanah fridaos soul.”