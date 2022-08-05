Osun Gov., IGP describe Tafa Balogun as patriotic leader

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola as well as the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba has described a deceased former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun as a patriotic leader for his immense contributions in the force.

The Governor said that the late retired police officer contributed in no small measure to the nation’s security during his years of meritorious service.

He noted that Balogun was a true patriot and respected community leader who made notable contributions to the development of his community and humanity at large.

Oyetola added that this informed the conferment of Oluomo of Igbominaland chieftaincy title on him in year 2020 by first class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun states.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo, the State capital, on Friday, the governor condoled with the family of the deceased officer.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I join family members, friends, the Nigerian Police Force and the people of Ila-Orangun to mourn the death of retired Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun.

“I pray Almighty Allah overlook his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah and grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear his demise.” he said.

On his part, Baba disclosed that Balogun would be laid to rest in his hometown at Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Saturday 6th August, 2022, according to Islamic rites.

He further condoled with the immediate family, relatives, fellow course mates, and friends of the late IGP and prayed for the repose of his soul.

As gathered, Balogun was said to have died on 4th August, 2022, at the Redington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos State, after a brief illness at the age of 75.

