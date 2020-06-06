Osun Gov. distributes vehicles to judges, assures improve welfare

By Idowu Abdullahi,

To further enhance the administration of justice within the state, the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has distributed brand new vehicles to High Court judges in the state.

He explained that the gesture was in line with the government’s commitment towards catering for the welfare of judges in easing their commuting across the state.

Oyetola maintained that the handing over of the vehicle to the judges was in fulfilment of administration’s pledge to always support the Judiciary to effectively carry out their constitutional duties.

The Governor, through a post on his social media page on Saturday, also added that the government understand the importance of comfort as an indispensable tools in judges affairs to aid corruption-free judiciary in the state.

He added that his government would, as a matter of importance, prioritise welfare of the judges by constantly reviewing their enumerations and ensure timely promotion of the judges in a transparent manner.

“This exercise is in recognition of the fact that our honourable judges require the right environment and minimum comfort to effectively dispense justice without fear or favour.

“As a government, we will continue to improve the welfare of our judges and support the Judiciary to enhance the administration of justice in Osun. I also encourage our judges to continue to dispense justice without let or hinderance, as the judiciary is the last hope of the common man,” Oyetola wrote.