Osun Gov dismisses reports on cabinet reshuffle

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed reports of reshuffling his cabinet over alleged poor performance, describing the claim as irrelevant.

After dismissing the report, the governor passed a vote of confidence on all members of his Executive Council including commissioners and special advisers for what they have assisted the administration to achieve in the outgoing year.

The governor described the commissioner and other members of the executive council’s performance as a job well done in year 2024.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, he added that he was glad for their performance in their respective offices under the administration.

However, Adeleke challenged members of the executive council to surpass the feats made this year in the coming year 2025.

“To achieve more, I expect you all to be alive to your statutory duties and responsibilities as members of the Osun State Executive Council”, he added.