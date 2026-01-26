Osun Gov. demands release of withheld N130bn LG fund

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged the federal government to release over N130 billion in statutory funds that have been blocked from reaching local councils, warning that the impasse is severely undermining grassroots operations and causing widespread distress among public workers and communities.

The governor highlighted how the ongoing blockade has left essential services in disarray, with primary school teachers, health workers across hundreds of centers, council employees, traditional leaders, and retirees all struggling without their rightful entitlements.

According to him, the state government has had to look for funds and make painful sacrifices to keep salaries paid for almost 12 months, a situation he described as unsustainable.

Adeleke explained that the funds have been withheld since February 2025 amid a protracted dispute in Osun State, where court decisions invalidated previous local elections to enforce constitutional limits on tenure and prevent unauthorized control over council resources.

He attributed the crisis to rulings from the Federal High Court in Osogbo in November 2022, later affirmed by the Court of Appeal in February and June 2025, which nullified the positions of certain All Progressives Congress chairmen and councillors. Fresh polls were held, installing new officials on February 23, 2025.

“These individuals were removed by the courts, not by my administration. Their continued presence in council secretariats had no legal backing,” Adeleke said during a statewide broadcast, accusing the ousted officials of unlawfully occupying offices and blocking access for legitimate staff through intimidation involving armed police and political thugs.

The governor further alleged that “the current occupants of the secretariats were acting without lawful authority and had prevented duly elected officials and workers from carrying out their duties,” noting that the financial strain has forced the state government to shoulder salary payments for nearly a year.

“These funds belong to the people at the grassroots and are meant for essential services,” he emphasized, adding that the withheld allocations are critical for sustaining basic infrastructure, education, healthcare, and welfare programs that directly impact rural populations across the state.

Adeleke also criticized the United Bank for Africa for allegedly allowing unauthorized access to local government accounts. He noted that bank officials now face criminal charges and questioned whether such practices would be tolerated in cities like London or New York.

“Governance is about responsibility and compassion, but this burden cannot be carried indefinitely,” the governor said, appealing directly to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and release the funds to restore normalcy and uphold democratic processes.

“There is no provision in our Constitution for tenure elongation. The situation posed a test between constitutional order and impunity,” Adeleke added, urging Osun residents to remain calm while assuring them of his commitment to constitutional adherence and the protection of public welfare.