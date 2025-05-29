Osun Gov. begins hospital facilities upgrade against foreign medical trip

In a bold move to strengthen the healthcare sector in Osun State, the Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commissioned a new set of modern medical equipment distributed across state and local government hospitals, with the aim to stop medical tourism abroad.

He noted that the provision of cutting-edge medical technology will significantly boost the capacity of hospitals to deliver quality and timely healthcare services.

Speaking at the official launch held at the State Specialist Hospital in Osogbo on Thursday, Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the medical well-being of the people of Osun.

“This initiative is part of our broader plan to transform the healthcare system in Osun State,” Governor Adeleke said. “The people deserve access to reliable and modern medical services, and we are determined to ensure that no citizen is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.”

The new equipment includes diagnostic machines, advanced surgical tools, digital patient monitoring systems, and life-saving emergency care devices. These have been allocated to general hospitals and primary healthcare centers across the 30 local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, praised the governor’s vision, describing it as a landmark moment in the state’s healthcare history. “This is the first time in years that such a comprehensive upgrade is happening across all levels of our health institutions,” he said.

Residents and healthcare professionals across the state have expressed optimism that the development will reduce medical referrals outside the state and improve health outcomes for patients.

Adeleke assured the public that medical personnel are being trained to operate the new machines efficiently, and that maintenance mechanisms are already in place to ensure sustainability.

With this latest intervention, the Adeleke administration continues to prioritize the health and welfare of citizens, in line with its five-point development agenda.