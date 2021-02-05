Osun Gov. approves over N700m for pension arrears offsetting

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has approved N708,000,000 to further offset pension arrears of retired officers of the civil service across the state.

He explained that the approval was in line with his commitment to cater to the welfare of the aged workers who spent their active years in serving the state for it to blossom.

Oyetola said the newly approved amount was also to complement the recently released One Billion Naira for pension settlement 17 hours before Christmas, and another Two Hundred Million Naira on the first working day of the year.

In a press release signed by the Head of Service, Dr Festu Oyebade, the governor said that N 508,000,000 of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants, while an additional N 150,000,000 was approved for the payment of retirees under the contributory pensions scheme.

He added that an additional 50,000,000 was approved for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

The governor hinted that the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau, and the Office of the Head of Service.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be made to always give their welfare the priority it deserves”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Oyetola on Friday expressed sadness over the transition of the Akirun of Ikirun Land, AbdulRauf Adedeji II. Oba Adedeji who died at the age of 78, was installed the Akirun of Ikirun in 1991.

Through a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor commiserated with the first son of the monarch and Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Babatunde Olawale, the immediate family of the monarch, his friends, associates, and the people Ikirun.

He commended the late traditional ruler’s leadership style, noting that Ikirun witnessed tremendous development during his reign. According to him, Oba Adedeji demonstrated strong concern and commitment to the welfare of his people and the development of the town.

Oyetola who described the late Akirun as a father and great supporter of his administration said that the deceased would be long remembered for his impacts and legacies.

The governor said: “I received with sadness news of the demise of the Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji II. On behalf of the Government and the good people of Osun, I commiserate with the royal family, friends, and associates of the Oba as well as the people of Ikirun.

“As a leader, Oba Adedeji cared for his people, demonstrated strong concern and commitment to their welfare and the development of Ikirun. During his reign, Ikirun witnessed tremendous development, peace, and stability.

“The late traditional ruler was a respected father and a huge supporter of our Administration. We will miss him for his wise counsel, wisdom, and courage. Baba will also be long remembered for his impacts, achievements, and outstanding legacies. I pray Allah forgive his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah Firdaus, and comfort his family and loved ones at this difficult period.”