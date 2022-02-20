Osun goes quiet after Oyetola’s primary election victory

The streets of Osun State have suddenly gone quiet and unseasonably cool hours after the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2022 election in the state.

Unlike predictions before the APC governorship primary that crisis could erupt and make the Osun ungovernable, the state, after the announcement on Sunday, has become calm as many members of the ruling party indicated that outcome of the poll reflected the wish of party members in the state.

Also, the commercial activities that were affected over fear that the primary could turn violent should Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed candidate, Moshood Adeoti, does not emerge as the party’s standard bearer have suddenly evaporated with traders returning to their businesses and civil servants and workers of private firms gearing up to resume for work after the exercise.

Oyetola was declared winner of the primary by the Chairman of the governorship primary committee and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, after announcing outcome of the primary held yesterday.

Abdulrazaq said that Oyetola emerged winner after polling 222,169 votes against 12,921 that was garnered by his closest challenger, Moshood Adeoti, who was the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and anointed candidate of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, got during the primary.

The Kwara governor said that the third aspirant challenging Oyetola’s second term ambition, and former Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf, got 460 votes.

Abdulrazaq disclosed that a total of 408,697 party members registered to vote, while 247, 207, were accredited to cast vote during the exercise.

According to the governor, the total number of valid votes counted from the 30 local government areas was 235,550, about 60 percent of the total party members that registered to vote.

In his remarks, Osun APC chairman, Gboyega Famoodun, commended the diligence of the committee, security agencies, and others that worked for the success of the exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

