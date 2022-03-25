Osun former deputy speaker dumps APC after losing guber primary

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, has resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), after losing the gubernatorial primary to the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

As gathered, Yusuff has tendered his resignation letter before the party and has concluded plans to join another political party, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the gubernatorial election later in the year.

The ex-parliamentarian, who submitted his resignation from APC at the party’s state secretariat in Osogbo on Friday, had earlier been rumoured to have defected to PDP

While confirming the development to newsmen, Yusuff said: “Thanks for the enquiry. It is true. I have left APC. That is all I want to say for now.”

It would be recalled that the former deputy speaker contested for the APC governorship ticket during the February 19 primaries, alongside the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Moshood Adeoti, the aspirant backed by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Before the primary, Yusuff was reported to have dumped the Oyetola’s camp for a former governor and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s camp, in a bid to get Aregbesola’s endorsement.

But the move did not sail through with the minister after he endorsed Moshood Adeoti as a viable successor to Oyetola, and described him as an administrator that understand Osun challenges.

The former deputy speaker was one of the aspirants that contested the same ticket with Oyetola who was then the Chief of Staff to Aregbesola in 2018.

