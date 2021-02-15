Osun ex-deputy gov., Omisore, dumps SDP for APC

The former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has dumped the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for All Progressive Congress (APC).

Omisore, who was also a former lawmaker formalized his membership of the ruling APC after registering with the party on Monday at St. Gabriel Polling Unit 003, in the Ife-East Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, had in 2002 defected from Alliance for Democracy, the political platform on which he was elected Deputy Governor to former Governor Adebisi Akande.

Details later…