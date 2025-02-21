Osun electoral commission distributes voting materials ahead council poll

Ahead of the Osun Local Government election, Governor Ademola Adeleke has confirmed that officials of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), have started distributing voting material to various units where polls will be held.

Adeleke noted that the poll, scheduled for February 22, will be conducted by the electoral body and will be participated in by several political parties, aside from the All Progressive Congress (APC), which pulled out mid-way.

The governor’s declaration came after the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi suspended the exercise, citing the Appeal’s Court judgment, that had restored APC council officials removed by the Federal High Court, back to their offices.

Adeleke through a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Friday, noted that voters are prepared to exercise their voting rights while expressing satisfaction with the level of preparation by the electoral body.

According to Rasheed, he disclosed this during an event where he received a delegation of civil society coalition who are in the state to monitor the local government elections.

Adeleke said, “I welcome you all to Osun State. Our people are prepared for elections tomorrow. They yearn to have their choices as chairmen and councilors.

“OSIEC has also done a marvelous preparatory job according to reports at my disposal. Several political parties are participating and I believe there will be a level playing ground for all to test their popularity with the masses”, the Governor told the visiting activists.

On the controversy over the election, the Governor asserted that democracy is governed by rule of law and that nobody can assume the authority of the courts.

“My advice to all parties including local and national stakeholders is to abide by democratic norms. As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help.

“Election is going to hold and the outcome will be a fast tracked development at the local level. I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is a truly peaceful state”.