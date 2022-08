The Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has declared that the chairmanship and Councillorship elections will be held across the state on October 15th, 2022.

OSIEC said that the date was fixed to allow all political parties conduct their primaries and prepare for the council election in the state.

The Chairman of the electoral commission, Segun Oladitanz announced the approved date on Monday during a press briefing held in Osogbo, the state capital.

MORE DETAILS SOON

