Osun CP disbands tactical team over misconduct

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode has ordered the immediate disbandment of his Surveillance Squad because of unprofessional conduct by its members.

The CP said that the dissolution is with immediate effect all personnel attached to the squad are to report to the State Headquarters for redeployment.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola said that the disbandment would serve as deterrent to other tactical squads.

Opalola through a statement issued on Sunday, in Osogbo said that the Command would not tolerate or condone any act unbecoming of police officers.

“The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the squad are to report to the State Headquarters for redeployment.

“Investigations have commenced at the State’s Criminal Investigation Department over complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by personnel of the squad,’’ she said.

Opalola further stated that Olokode enjoined Osun residents to rekindle their trust in the police, saying they are committed to giving the state improved services that will stand the test of time.

