Osun court remands 25yrs old man for allegedly stealing two mobile phones

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, has remanded a 25-year-old man, Ajibade Kayode, over alleged burglary and stealing of two smartphones at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. Kayode was said to have broken into the institution’s Physics Oven White House office, with the intent to commit felony.

According to available information, Kayode stole one Red Tecno phone, valued at N82,000, belonging to one Adigun Tobiloba. It was also gathered that he stole a green-coloured Infinix S4 phone, valued at N45,000, belonging to one Mamah Amechi.

More information revealed that a Hot 5 white-colured phone, valued at N50,000 was also found in the defendant’s possession, which he could not satisfactorily explain how he got.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, who told the court that the defendant committed the offense on May 24, 2020, at about 2:45 a.m. at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, said the offenses contravene Sections 383, 390, and 413 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

While delivering judgment, the Magistrate, A.I. Oyebadejo, ordered the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till June 6, for presentation of facts by the prosecutor.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded guilty to the four-count charge of burglary, breaking and entering, stealing and illegal possession preferred against him.

