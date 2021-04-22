Osun college abducted student regains freedom

The Nigerian Police has disclosed that a female student of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, Rukayat Bayonle, abducted by gunmen from her quarters has been rescued in Osun State.

As gathered, Bayonle was abducted from her quarters in Olomilagbala axis of Ilesa by the gunmen that stormed the community at about 02: 30 am, forcing many to scamper for safety.

It was learnt that the abductors, numbering about five gunmen, invaded the quarters of the student and took her through the bush path on 20th April, 2021.

Confirming the rescue, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Opalola Yemisi, in a statement on Thursday, stated that a combined team of police Tactical Unit, JTF, and other security outfits rescued the student from the abductors.

Opalola said: “The security operatives on an unrelenting rescue operation of the victim, followed suit in the bush to do a thorough combing; and at about 0525 hours of the same day, 20th April, 2021, within the space of 3 hours Police and local security men rescued her unhurt”.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police has urged members of the public to be vigilant, support, co-operate, and collaborate with the Police in the fight against all forms of criminalities.