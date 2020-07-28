Osun cancels Eid prayer, approves COVID-19 compliance for Jumat service 

The Osun State Government has canceled Eid prayers for this year’s sallah celebrations across the state and approved coronavirus compliance Jumat service introduced to flatten the coronavirus curve in the state.

It explained that the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, coupled with the active community transmission stage in which the state has found itself necessitated the government decision as part of measure to mitigate spread of the deadly virus.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who announced the cancellation said that the decision was reached by stakeholders, especially health experts who raised alarm that all were not clear for such large religious gatherings.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, Oyebamiji noted that other considerations for cancellation was that people whom their status could not be ascertained would be traveling into the state for sallah celebration and such could increase chases of person-to-person transmission.

“Having appraised how the state is currently faring with respect to the global health emergency, vis-a-vis Eid-el- Kabir, there would be no Eid congregation or prayers on Friday, July 31. However, Juma’at service will hold in line with the existing safety protocols and guidelines.

“Osun is still recording rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases amidst an active community transmission stage of the pandemic.

“This coupled with the fact that people whose COVID-19 status has not been ascertained would be travelling into the state from different parts of the country, in the spirit of the celebration.

“The state government cannot afford the impact of any form of large gatherings such as the kind expected at praying grounds and the associated difficulties of enforcing the safety protocols against COVID-19.

“Our health managers are also worried by the recent surge in active cases, and have warned that the state could experience galloping figures due to continued disobedience of safety protocols if it allows any kind of especially high-density gatherings or congregation.

“The state government does not want its citizens exposed to this dangerous infection, especially among the aged and those with underlying health conditions.

“We are not relenting in our fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 and to rid the state of it.

The government is, and will continue to take necessary actions towards ensuring the safety and security of its people”, the statement said.