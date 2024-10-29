27.2 C
Lagos
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
spot_img
National

Osun APC suspends Aregbesola over anti-party activities

0
4

The Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, over alleged anti-party activities in the state.

Aregbesola was accused of promoting factionalism, collaborating with opposition parties, and undermining the APC.

The former minister’s suspension followed a petition from the Ilesa East Local Government chapter of the APC Executive Committee to the state party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal.

As gathered, the suspension will remain in place until the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the state party leadership.

Previous article
Ogun Govt. shuts down school, suspends principal over students’ death
Next article
Wike must stop treating Nigerians as slaves- Mr Macaroni

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.