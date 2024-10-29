Osun APC suspends Aregbesola over anti-party activities

The Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, over alleged anti-party activities in the state.



Aregbesola was accused of promoting factionalism, collaborating with opposition parties, and undermining the APC.



The former minister’s suspension followed a petition from the Ilesa East Local Government chapter of the APC Executive Committee to the state party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal.



As gathered, the suspension will remain in place until the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the state party leadership.