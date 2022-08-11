Osun APC raises alarm over Adeleke, INEC plans on manipulating results, documents

Ahead of the first sitting of Tribunal on complaints from Osun governorship poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm that the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were already perfecting plans to alter the results and other documents that could expose the alleged irregularities which played out during the exercise.

The party said that the act started immediately the INEC officials and Adeleke reading allegations of irregularities raised by its candidate and incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, before the election tribunal, asking that the result declared by the electoral commission for the PDP candidate was faulty.

According to APC, the governor-elect and some INEC officials in Osogbo, the state capital, were allegedly attempting to compromise the contents of the electoral results of Forms EC8A and EC8B vis-à-vis the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) reports which contain the records of the actual number of persons accredited to vote in each polling unit.

The chairman of Osun APC, Gboyega Famoodun, who spoke on behalf of the party, said that the INEC officials in Oshogbo, in a bid to ensure that the alleged faulty result declared during the July 16th poll continue to stand, have embarked on an urgent process of manipulating the contents of the BVAS report in order to defeat the unassailable evidences at its candidate disposal.

Famodun, in a statement made available to newsmen and titled: ‘Osun State INEC and PDP Trying to Compromise Electoral Documents’, warned the PDP and INEC officials in the state to desist from any criminal activity capable of compromising a fair determination of its petition on the poll.

The chairman stressed that the party and its candidate would not hesitate to put in motion of criminal prosecution on anyone found to have tampered with documents and other items used during the poll.

According to the statement, Having read the Petition filed by our candidate, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola and our party, the APC, the PDP (PDP) and their collaborators in the INEC, Osogbo office, have entered the panic mode and have been making frantic efforts to manipulate the electoral results and other documents.

“Everyone can recall that the Petition we presented to the Electoral Tribunal on Friday, the 5th day of August, 2022 made detailed and undeniable allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 with established vagaries and inconsistencies between the numbers of persons accredited by BVAS and the actual numbers of persons that voted in each polling unit.

“By the above, we were able to establish over-voting in 749 polling units across ten local government areas of Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ila, Ilesha West, Irepodun, Obokun, Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government Council Areas.

“We got it from a reliable and an authoritative source that the INEC officials in Osogbo, working for PDP and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, have embarked on an urgent process of manipulating the contents of the BVAS report in order to defeat the unassailable allegations and evidence at our disposal.

“It is on record that the certified true copies of most documents are with us and any attempt to doctor, manipulate, tamper with or utter such documents in the custody of INEC shall be resisted strongly.

“We use this medium to call on all lovers of democracy and electoral justice to prevail on INEC and PDP to allow a peaceful determination of the electoral dispute as submitted to the Electoral Tribunal sitting in Osogbo.

“If the PDP and the INEC know that they won the election fair and square without any malpractice or corrupt practice, they should come and defend our allegations without deceiving the public or making electoral justice impossible”.

