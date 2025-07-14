Osun APC chieftain warns Southwest members against working for opposition

A former commissioner under the Rauf Aregbesola administration in Osun State, Bola Ilori, has cautioned South-West politicians against taking any action that could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election prospects.

Ilori made this known in an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, in response to questions regarding his absence at a meeting convened by Aregbesola in Akure.

He dismissed speculations about his political loyalty, affirming that his support for President Tinubu remains unwavering.

Ilori explained that his longstanding relationship with the president dates back to his university days when Tinubu served as his benefactor.

The former commissioner recounted their joint activism during the June 12 struggle, where they worked to dismantle the Shonekan-led interim government alongside prominent figures like Omoyele Sowore and Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi.

He stated that the bond formed with Tinubu during those critical political movements shaped his career, leading to key appointments such as Local Government Chairman, head of the KAI Brigade, and Senior Special Assistant.

“Given this profound history of support, would I abandon my benefactor for an unknown person on the ballot? No be juju be that,” Ilori declared, adding that supporting other candidates like Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi is inconceivable for him.

While acknowledging his respect for Aregbesola, Ilori emphasized that his allegiance remains with Tinubu, who holds the national mandate.

He urged Yoruba leaders to intervene and foster reconciliation between Tinubu and Aregbesola, stressing that unity is crucial at this time.

“This is a critical opportunity for the Yoruba people that we must guard with unity to ensure he succeeds in making Nigeria great,” he said.

Ilori further highlighted that President Tinubu’s two years in office have been dedicated to tackling national challenges, and he expressed optimism that the president would stabilize the country as he did Lagos.

He called on all Yoruba and Nigerians to rally behind Tinubu in the interest of national progress.

The former commisioner concluded with a stern warning to politicians, cautioning that any move to sabotage the Tinubu presidency could destroy public trust in democracy.

“If we allow this presidency to fail, we risk creating a generation of young people who are eternally disillusioned with the democratic process itself,” he said.