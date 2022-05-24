Osun APC chairman condemns attack on Journalists, others during campaign

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the attack on members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), by some suspected political thugs.

The Guild gathered that the attackers, who were armed with cutlasses, cudgels, axes, stones, and other weapons, also attacked APC members’ vehicles, leaving many injured.

The journalists and some members of the party were attacked when the party’s governorship campaign train visited Gbongan, Aiyedaade Local Government, on Monday.

Information made available to The Guild reveals that the Chapel’s bus, with journalists in it, was attacked by suspected political thugs while leaving the venue of the governorship campaign in Gbongan.

However, the Osun State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Famodun, condemned the attack and commiserated with the journalists and other members who were equally attacked. He described the attack as wicked, uncivilized, inhuman, and against the tenets of democracy.

“I commiserate with the chapel over the attack of four of their members by suspected political thugs shortly after the governor and his entourage left the campaign venue at Gbongan on Monday,” he said

Famodun stated that no amount of provocation, through physical and verbal attacks, would prevent Gov. Oyetola from coasting to victory in his re-election bid on July 16, 2022.

The injured newsmen were, however, taken to a private hospital in the Ogo-Oluwa Area of Osogbo for treatment after they returned to the state capital.

