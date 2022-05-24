Report on Interest
under logo

Ebonyi Gov. inaugurates five-man probe panel on…

Esther Kalu

Lagos residents write Buhari over Ikeja Electric misconduct,…

The Guild

Just In: Osun Govt. removes restrictions on crossover…

The Guild
Uncategorized

Osun APC chairman condemns attack on Journalists, others during campaign

By Caleb Ijioma

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the attack on members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), by some suspected political thugs.

The Guild gathered that the attackers, who were armed with cutlasses, cudgels, axes, stones, and other weapons, also attacked APC members’ vehicles, leaving many injured.

The journalists and some members of the party were attacked when the party’s governorship campaign train visited Gbongan, Aiyedaade Local Government, on Monday. 

Information made available to The Guild reveals that the Chapel’s bus, with journalists in it, was attacked by suspected political thugs while leaving the venue of the governorship campaign in Gbongan.

However, the Osun State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Famodun, condemned the attack and commiserated with the journalists and other members who were equally attacked. He described the attack as wicked, uncivilized, inhuman, and against the tenets of democracy.

“I commiserate with the chapel over the attack of four of their members by suspected political thugs shortly after the governor and his entourage left the campaign venue at Gbongan on Monday,” he said

Famodun stated that no amount of provocation, through physical and verbal attacks, would prevent Gov. Oyetola from coasting to victory in his re-election bid on July 16, 2022.

The injured newsmen were, however, taken to a private hospital in the Ogo-Oluwa Area of Osogbo for treatment after they returned to the state capital. 

Caleb Ijioma 60 posts 0 comments

Caleb Ijioma is a Journalist with The Guild with years of experience. He reports on Education, Metro, and Politics, and can also jump on other news beats. He tweets at Caleb_Ijioma. You can reach out to him at [email protected]

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: