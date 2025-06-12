Osun Amotekun officer dies before reporting for duty

The leadership of the Osun Amotekun Corps has confirmed the death of one of its operatives, Sheriff Ogundiran, who reportedly slumped and died while preparing for work in his apartment in the state.

Ogundiran was said to have collapsed suddenly while getting ready to report for his daily duties in the Ila-Orangun area of the state, prompting immediate concern from family and neighbors.

As gathered, despite efforts by family members and neighbors to revive the officer, he was later confirmed dead.

Confirming his demise on Thursday, the Corps Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Abbas, disclosed that Ogundiran, who served as the Provost of the B Division at the Ila-Orangun Command until his death, has left a profound void within the security community in the state.

In a statement issued by the Corps Commander, Adekunle Omoyele, the corps expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community of Ila-Orangun.

Describing the deceased as a disciplined, loyal, and tireless operative, Commander Omoyele said he was more than just a member of the corps.

“He was a pillar of our operational command structure and a proud son of Osun who served with unwavering dedication to the security of our people. His sudden death is not only shocking but a painful and irreplaceable loss to the Amotekun Corps, his family, and the community he served with courage and honor.”

“During his time with us, Sheriff distinguished himself with admirable professionalism, bravery, and an unmatched commitment to duty. He played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and order in Ila-Orangun and beyond. His legacy will forever be etched in the history of the Osun Amotekun Corps.”

The Corps Commander further reaffirmed the commitment of Osun Amotekun to continue honoring the memory of fallen officers by upholding the values and standards they lived and worked for.

He assured that appropriate support would be extended to the family of the late officer during this difficult period.

“As the Corps reflects on the life and service of Officer Ogundiran Sheriff, prayers are being offered for the peaceful repose of his soul and for strength to be granted to his family and loved ones to bear this heavy loss.”