Osun 2022: The next hurdle for Oyetola

I read an analysis somewhere that former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola may have lost out alongside his candidate, Adeoti in the just concluded APC governorship primary election, he will pitch his tent with the PDP as a spoiler to defeat governor Gboyega Oyetola.

I laugh in “Ile-Ife” dialect because I’m so sure that the coming Osun state governorship election will be the easiest for Oyetola. The reason why he nearly lost to Senator Ademola Adeleke in 2018 was Aregbesola.

Osun residents were tired of Aregbesola’s bad policies on education, half salary and sudden arrogance to traditional institution. For those of us who are from Osun and have many of our family members in the state civil service, it was obvious that they did not want APC because of Aregbesola.

As a matter of fact, their anger went beyond coping with bad policy, it grew to become personal hatred for Aregbesola. This really affected the chance of Oyetola until the former Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Iyiola Omisore was lured into APC from SDP to win supplementary polls in some wards in Ife south and others for the APC.

Today, the clog in APC’s wheel is steadily being removed and he is Aregbesola. Today’s primary showed that he has no weight in the APC. However, judging by his recent behaviour, I don’t think he will be humble enough to seek peace with his successor and build a stronger team .

Spoiler he is, let him remain but this time he will fail woefully as he did in the primaries. My interviews each time I come across Osun resident have shown that most of the residents are happy with Oyetola’s style of leadership.

Oyetola’s personality, credentials and character are three strong qualities that only a few candidates can beat. His high level of decorum with civil servants and traditional leaders have endeared him so much to the people that they will want to return him.

Apart from these qualities of “Omoluabi”, the governor has listened to the people by changing the bad Aregbesola’s education and half salary’s policies.

From Osun people of Ile-Ife where I come from, Oyetola is described as a good listener and a gentle person who they can relate with. As a matter of fact, the former deputy governor of the state, Otunba Iyiola Omisore has been a key strategist for Oyetola since he came on board.

Ile-Ife and its environs have always been the stronghold of the PDP and this is due to Omisore’s power. Since he defected to APC, the town has been singing a new song and so happy that Omisore is not in Aregbesola’s camp.

If Oyetola can defeat Adeoti in Aregbesola’s ward in Ilesha, I do not see how PDP will turn the votes not even now that Oba Aromolaran has put his weight behind Oyetola.

The biggest votes for the PDP came from Ede in 2018 but it won’t happen this time due to divergent interests on the Adelekes, which of course has extended to the PDP in the state. Another thing is that prominent sons and daughters of Ede are holding key positions in Oyetola’s government. This is a plus for APC in a way.

On performance, I will use Ile-Ife as an example because it is the only place I visited recently. I observed that the state Government has started the reconstruction of some roads.

A good example is the Mokola to Road Seven gate of the Obafemi Awolowo University. It is one of the longest roads in Ile-Ife. I also observed that the APC government had mobilised contractors to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

I could see the work at Lagere area of Ile-Ife, though slow, something is being done to win the big votes in the ancient city and its environs.

Apart from this, Oyetola’s warm attitude is a tonic for his re-election. Omoluabi ni.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos State.

