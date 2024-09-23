Osolo succession: The lies and the whole truth

Isolo Kingdom, one of Lagos’s ancient towns, boasts a rich cultural heritage integral to the city’s history. Its significance as a vital component of Lagos cannot be overstated.

Like other notable areas in Lagos that reflect the Yoruba culture, Isolo has evolved into a cosmopolitan city. Its diverse population and numerous industries contribute to its reputation as a commercial hub, earning it the nickname “mini Nigeria.”

Historically, Isolo ranks high among Lagos settlements, having produced prominent leaders such as the late Oba Disu Farombi, former chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas. The late Oba Kabiru Alani Agbabiaka Adeola Olushi III, who passed away on April 10, 2024, served as the secretary of the traditional rulers’ circle, underscoring the kingdom’s importance.

Isolo’s prominence is largely due to the progressive vision of its founding fathers. With the passage of Oba Kabiru, Isolo gained increased media attention, reflecting the nation’s collective mourning. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu characterized the late monarch’s death as a significant loss for the country.

However, the search for a new monarch to ascend the revered Osolo stool has proven challenging for the kingmakers, a situation that seems to have been complicated by their actions. Led by Chief Mukaila Adesegun Agbabiaka (Jagun Aluko) the kingmakers — comprising Chief Rahman Mustapha (Afobaje Ogodo), Chief Rasak Onikosi (Osuro), and Chief Jamiu Saka Omotoba (Omotoba)—received a letter from the council regarding the nomination of an Osolo-Elect.

The Afobaje in turn reached out to the Alagbeji Royal Family whose turn it is to produce the next king.

The Alagbeji Royal Family is the next to produce the next Osolo as the two other ruling houses; Okota Royal House and Adeola Olushi Olugbesa have produced in recent times.

Alagbeji Ruling House nominated 16 candidates from its four branches (Akinlagun, Alabe, Ejoga Arowo-oye, and Apena)

The family’s screening committee headed by a former House of Reps member, Akeem Muniru apparently found it difficult to screen any contestant out having imposed a million naira nomination from fee and raking in a whopping N16m from the 16 contestants. The family presented 16 candidates to the Afobajes with the belief that the revered community leaders would be fair, conscientious, unbiased, maintain neutrality, and bring diligence to bear in their activities.

The contestants had a more tasking hurdle to cross financially as the the kingmakers this time slammed another N2.5 million adminstrative fee on each of the aspirants except one who perhaps found the amount too daunting.

Aside from the untraditional financial obligation, the criteria for the selection are three – screening to check character, competence, capability, and leadership acumen. The second one is divination by an “Ifa” priest and the third is ratification of the kingmakers.

After a round of screening, the 15 aspirants namely Saheed Ishola Aregbe, Saheed Ayinla Aregbe, Sulaimon Taiwo, Ganiyu Omolade Mustapha, Morufu Ajala, the incumbent vice chairman of Isolo LCDA; Shakir Adeola Sadiq, Dr. Jabita Aminu Dada Arowo-Oye, Adam Kolawole Goloba, Abiodun Shekoni Farombi, Yahaya Abiodun Lawal Arowo-Oye, Abeeb Adeshina Farombi, Moruf Ajala Goloba, Ramon Adeleke Farombi, Kazeem Motolani Farombi and the Regent; Wasiu Saliu Arowo-Oye, reportedly ticked all boxes which led to the next – divination by an Ifa priest.

Five aspirants namely; Saheed Ishola Aregbe, Saheed Ayinla Aregbe, Sulaimon Taiwo Apena, Ganiu Omolade Mustopha, and Morufu Ajala Goloba were dropped at the first divination.

Taking a step further three more candidates; Shakir Adeola Sadiq, Dr. Jabita Aminu Dada, and Adam Kolawole Goloba were deemed not suitable for the revered stool by Ifa Oracle thus reducing the number of princes left in the race to seven.

Upon consulting the oracle further, Prince Abiodun Shekoni Farombi, Prince Yahaya Lawal Arowo-Oye, and Prince Jimmy Goloba were said to be the three contestants suitable for the throne.

However, it was gathered that the kingmakers employed their discretion and unanimously substituted the name of Prince Yahaya Lawal Arowo-Oye for one of the contestants that were earlier screened out – Prince Saheed Ishola Aregbe. This was agreed upon when voting (Open/secret ballot) was held. The kingmakers agreed to forward the three names to the Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in response to a memo sent back in July calling for nomination for the vacant Osolo stool.

The above was the last unianimous decison of the Afobajes until Tuesday, September 3rd when a sponsored content was made on an online platform – GazelleNews- alleging that Prince Jimmy Goloba had been selected for the position.

Findings showed that the move was out of brazen desperation by the abroad-based prince who had bought the head of the Afobajes, Dr. Mukaila Agbabiaka and Rasaq Onikosi over.

To confirm their ill-conceived preference for Goloba, it was gathered that the two Afobajes left the remaining exercise of normal rituals meant to be done for continued peace in the community among other activities to emabrk on preliminary succession rites to rather forcefully impose their preferred candidate.

Learning of this, the entire Isolo kingdom has since passed a vote of no confidence on Afobaje Adesegun Agbabiaka and Chief Rasak Onikosi – they are somewhat persona non grata in many places in the community owing to their disgraceful selfish interest. Their compromise didn’t come as a surprise to many on the basis that the duo has been at the centre of controversy since the selection process commenced.

The duo and their candidate have gone extra mile to get paramount rulers from other kingdoms such as Ejigbo, Ewu in Oshodi to intervene in the selection process demeaning Isolo as sovereign kingdom.

It will be in the interest of the intruding monarchs to steer clear of the process and let the will of the good people of Isolo prevail. Isolo is a sovereign ancient kingdom with a well-spelt out selection process that doesn’t include external interference.

Reports also have it that the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo LGA, Al-Maroof Oloyede is making efforts to undermine the authority of his counterpart in Isolo LCDA by interfering in the selection process. For clarity’s sake, Kendo has no constitutional authority to interfere with the selection process whatsoever. His undue interference is surprising even as his counterpart – whom Isolo Kingdom is directly under has maintained a neutral position in the selection process in wait for the decision of the Afobajes.

In the same vein, the Ojon of Ejigbo and others whom Jimmy Goloba have bought over or promised money should respectfully back off.

The community is banking on the decision on Chief Rahman Mustapha (Afobaje Ogodo) and Chief Jamiu Saka Omotoba (Omotoba Family) who are expected to send the name of the most suitable candidate to Isolo LCDA for onward submission to the state ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

It is advisable for the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and chieftaincy especially the commissioner to be careful of not jeopardizing the relative peace in Isolo Kingdom by meddling in the selection process unduly.

The continued prosperity of Isolo Kingdom is paramount and to ensure that the will of the people as far as Osolo stool is concerned must not only be respected without interference whatsoever from external factors remains sacrosanct.

• Akin Adeshina; a concerned Isolo resident writes from Atuyeye, Isolo.