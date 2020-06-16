Osinowo rests on…. tears, sorrows bid Lagos senator farewell

For tears and sorrowful display, shared as expressions after demise of man, there is limit and how far they can go, same way Lagos State East Senatorial District Senator, Adebayo Osinowo, had enjoyed after news of his death reached public earlier yesterday, till he was finally laid to rest at his home town in Ijebu axis of Ogun State same day before friends and foes begin to turn back and started taking their leaves.

As they walk away in groups and individuals, it signifies that the senator was no more and that he would have to learn to stay alone where he had been kept, come rain and sunshine.

To the senator’s political benefactors, they knew heavens have fallen on them just as those that are yet to benefit from his kindness have concluded in spirit of man, that hopes must have dashed out on them.

Similarly, reality of Osinowo’s sudden death could stay long in minds of the late senator’s kin, and kith who may accept faith and recovery from the loss may not happen so soon.

Moreover, during burial, those who were yet to free themselves from shock of the news continue sobbing while the late senator’s political leaders from All Progressive Congress (APC), members and followers who could not make it to the deceased’s home town for final respect, including President Muhammadu Buhari, the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, as well as colleagues from national assembly among others, kept on pouring eulogies and sharing memories they share with Osinowo before his demise.

At late senator’s resident in Lagos, a sea of party faithfuls, neighbours and community members visiting the lawmaker’s widow to commiserate with her, and recounted the good times they shared together and how the former senator addressed their challenges after presenting it before him and extended his benevolent to them.

Leading the league of eulogies, the president recounted how Osinowo-led committee at the senate worked diligently to advance the administration’s objective of building a better and prosperous Nigeria for all which businessmen have begun to testify following achievements recorded in the country.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the late senator’s commitment to meet the needs of his community as a four-time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, devotion to national development as well as insightful contributions on the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered and missed.

Also, Tinubu, who described the deceased as his brother and a prominent political figure that served Lagos with dedication, passion and concern for the common man, hinted that Osinowo’s demise hurt him and several Lagosians.

The APC national leader noted that Adebayo life was worthy of emulation; known by many as extremely industrious which was why the senate made the late senator chairmain of industry committee and that the deceased was not born with riches but rose from a modest background to the great heights that he attained.

“Bayo and I have come a long way, dating back to our days in the pro-democracy struggles. We both enlisted in the Social Democratic Party where he served so well as the Youth Chairman of that party during the Third Republic and later in the Alliance for Democracy in 1998 after the restoration of democracy. Bayo’s contributions to the return of democracy were significant and enduring.

“In the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he was a four-time member from 2003 to 2019 representing Kosofe Constituency 1, he was more than a member of that House. He provided leadership. He was a stabilising figure. He worked hard and tirelessly to make Lagos a better place. He cared for all Lagosians.

“His election in 2019 to represent Lagos East in the Senate demonstrated not only his immense political skills but also the affection the people have for him and his popularity. Thus far in the National Assembly, he discharged himself creditably as Chairman Senate Committee on Industries” he added.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who immediately cancelled personal engagements after news of his death filtered in, described Senator Osinowo’s death as a rude shock, coming at a time when the State and indeed the entire nation had just started benefiting from his wealth of political and administrative experience.

In a condolence message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the governor stated that his death as a reminder that the battle against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic is far from being won.

“The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo is painful. He died at a time when we have just begun to consolidate on our successes and see a ray of hope in our fight against the COVID-19. We must not allow the death of Senator Osinowo to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease.

“I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the State’s social and political landscape.

“Senator Osinowo was an extremely loyal politician, who started his political journey with the progressives and remained in the fold until his unfortunate exit today.

“There’s no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Kosofe, the Lagos East Senatorial District and the State as a whole”.

According to him, the best honour to give the deceased would be for government to speedily achieve a turn around in the State’s health sector by ensuring that no single life is lost on the account of poor health.

“We will continue to give priority attention to our health sector, improve on service delivery, trainings and other critical areas in the sector so as to ensure that no life is lost due to poor health facilities.”