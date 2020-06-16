Osinowo rests on…. tears, sorrows bid Lagos senator farewell

For tears and sorrowful display, shared as expressions after demise of man, there is limit and how far they can go, same way Lagos State East Senatorial District Senator, Adebayo Osinowo, had enjoyed after news of his death reached public earlier yesterday, till he was finally laid to rest at his home town in Ijebu axis of Ogun State same day before friends and foes begin to turn back and started taking their leaves.
As they walk away in groups and individuals, it signifies that the senator was no more and that he would have to learn to stay alone where he had been kept, come rain and sunshine.
To the senator’s political benefactors, they knew heavens have fallen on them just as those that are yet to benefit from his kindness have concluded in spirit of man, that hopes must have dashed out on them.
Similarly, reality of Osinowo’s sudden death could stay long in minds of the late senator’s kin, and kith who may accept faith and recovery from the loss may not happen so soon.
Moreover, during burial, those who were yet to free themselves from shock of the news continue sobbing while the late senator’s political leaders from All Progressive Congress (APC), members and followers who could not make it to the deceased’s home town for final respect, including President Muhammadu Buhari, the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, as well as colleagues from national assembly among others, kept on pouring eulogies and sharing memories they share with Osinowo before his demise.
At late senator’s resident in Lagos, a sea of party faithfuls, neighbours and community members visiting the lawmaker’s widow to commiserate with her, and recounted the good times they shared together and how the former senator addressed their challenges after presenting it before him and extended his benevolent to them.
Leading the league of eulogies, the president recounted how Osinowo-led committee at the senate worked diligently to advance the administration’s objective of building a better and prosperous Nigeria for all which businessmen have begun to testify following achievements recorded in the country.
Also, Tinubu, who described the deceased as his brother and a prominent political figure that served Lagos with dedication, passion and concern for the common man, hinted that Osinowo’s demise hurt him and several Lagosians.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who immediately cancelled personal engagements after news of his death filtered in, described Senator Osinowo’s death as a rude shock, coming at a time when the State and indeed the entire nation had just started benefiting from his wealth of political and administrative experience.
In a condolence message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the governor stated that his death as a reminder that the battle against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic is far from being won.