Osinbajo will fix Nigeria’s economy, insecurity, others- Group

A political group, Osinbajo Global Movement, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the emergence of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, emerges as its presidential flagbearer in its forthcoming primary elections, saying he will fix the country.

The group said that of all the candidates that have declared their intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo remains the best and holds the solution to realize the vision of a new Nigeria.

According to the group, the decision to back Osinbajo ahead of all other aspirants was because the vice president remain the best to occupy the seat considering his experience in governance over the years.

The group drummed the support for Osinbajo during its support programme held in Lagos yesterday to justify reasons the vice president qualities supersede other APC aspirants.

Addressing pressmen, the group’s Director of Operations, Temilade Okesanjo, said that they were confident Osinbajo could fix the economic, security, and other challenges being faced by Nigerians.

Okesanjo, therefore, urged members of the APC to give the presidential ticket to Prof. Osinbajo adding that he is the best candidate for the presidency.

According to her, Osinbajo has got all that it takes to be the next president of Nigeria and advised APC to stop the politics and face the fact.

“We don’t want a corrupt leader but someone who can fix things and we believe Osinbajo is one such person. Let’s stop the politics and face the fact. Let Osinbajo take the lead and we would have a better Nigeria,” she said

Also, the group’s Lagos State Coordinator, Akinyele Ojo, said there was a need to elect a competent and reliable Nigerian with a proven track record, integrity, transparency, and honesty in the person of Prof. Osinbajo as president in order to realise the vision of a new Nigeria.

“We have come out with one voice to tell the world that Lagos State is in support of Osinbajo to become the APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming primary election. Therefore, we want APC to give us Osinbajo as the presidential candidate of the party.

“On his antecedent, President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave him the mantle of the Acting President, and the president was quoted to have said that he left his government to a capable hand.

“What other things do we want when we are talking about the quality and experience he had acquired from this administration. The President also said he is the most capable person in the government and he has a track record as a scholar, an administrator, a pastor, as a lawyer, and in other ramifications,” he added.

Ojo noted that among the aspirants, there is the good, better and the best but Osinbajo remained the best product among all the presidential aspirants.

He said: “The country’s David is here who is ready to fight poverty, high cost of goods and services, unemployment rates, just to mention a few.

According to him, the whole of the Israelites were gathered against one man Goliath even all the army of Israelites were looking but someone came out and conquered Goliath, so our David is here.”

Also speaking, the Diaspora Convener for Osinbajo Global Movement, Dayo Akintobi, stated that Osinbajo’s antecedents speak for him all the way from 1999 when he was Lagos State attorney general till date as the vice president.

“We strongly believe that Osinbajo is the best suited to take the helms of leadership in 2023 and lead the country into fulfilling its potentials.

“One of the problems in Nigeria is that too many capable people for years had been staying out of the political process and saying it is not my potion.

“However, Nigeria needs men and women of contentious competence, integrity, capabilities, and most of all, of emotional intelligence,” he said.

Akintobi stated that it was obvious that the vice president possessed all these qualities and assured Nigerians that not only would he get the ticket of the party but he would also win the presidential election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

