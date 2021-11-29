Osinbajo to commission Delta newly constructed secretariat

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, will commission the newly completed Delta State Secretariat Complex and the 8.5 Megawatts Independent Power Project (IPP) in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Sitting on 45,000 square meters, The secretariat is said to be a very complex one, which was designed to accommodate all the ministries and their staff, except the Ministry of Works.

As learnt, The IPP would power all government offices, including the government house, with government activities running un-interrupted.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the facility ahead of the inauguration on Sunday,the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, had announced that the new secretariat and Independent Power Project will be inaugurated on Monday by the vice president.

He stated that the secretariat complex which is named after Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Professor Chike Edozien was fully completed and ready for inauguration.

“The secretariat complex is fully completed and ready for the inauguration. I went round to check the route through which the vice president can come in for tomorrow’s inauguration and I am convinced that we are ready. It is so inter-connected with a lot of things, to the point of having a banking hall, restaurants, creche and even a clinic that could actually serve as a mini-hospital.

“The new secretariat is internet enabled all through and it is powered along with other government offices, through an Independent Power Plant. That means we are having 24-hour power supply. We also have conference rooms and all the ministries are interconnected. Plans are already in place for a full facility manager, with other sub managers taking charge of security, the cleanliness and the environmental sanitation,” he said.

