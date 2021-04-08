Osinbajo, Tinubu, others justify Aisha Buhari’s outspokenness

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, among other notable personalities have risen in defense of Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on her outspokenness, saying such was what endeared her to Nigerians.

The eminent personalities noted that with her courage in the face of strict opposition, Aisha has successfully carved a niche for herself as an agent of unity and development across Nigeria.

Osinbajo said that the president wife has demonstrated values of courage, integrity, and selflessness that have distinguished her across the country.

“History has shown that it doesn’t matter how many degrees you have or how many titles precede or honours follow your name, or how high the position you hold.

“The rare privilege of public service can only be justified by courage, integrity, and selflessness. To these, Aisha Buhari adds being yourself, being different,” he said.

Tinubu, who was a former Lagos State Governor, said that with Aisha’s antecedent and performance, the role and unofficial office of First Lady as being faulted by some Nigerians had been laid to rest.

Tinubu spoke during his remarks at the public presentation of Aisha’s biography, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr. Hajo Sani.

According to the APC leader, given the First Lady’s achievements, no one can reasonably question the role of a First Lady any longer.

“Remember that there were those who argued that the constitution does not assign any official role to the First Lady. With Dr Aisha Buhari, their concerns have been forever laid to rest.

“The first lady has played an uplifting, unifying role both in symbol and substance. She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be of our better self for the good of the nation and for the vulnerable among us.”

On his part, Fayemi described Buhari as the voice of the voiceless, adding that her frankness endears her to many Nigerians. He added that the governors are proud to be associated with the first lady as the defender of the defenseless.

“If you are looking for the voice of the voiceless, the defender of the defenceless, if you are looking for candour, courage, for commitment, you have no other place to go than in the direction of her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic (of Nigeria), Dr Aisha Buhari.

“Yes, that candour may appear in a manner of indiscretion. Some might even argue that when you are in this gilded cage otherwise known as the Presidency, you are not supposed to be seen to say some things but I think it is in that candour that we have authenticity of our First Lady and that is what endears her to majority of Nigerians, that is also what being different is about.”

He added, “When some people say, ‘Oh, why is she speaking? Why is she defending the defenceless? Why does she demonstrate courage of conviction?’ I will advise that they go and read this book and see the role she played leading up to the process itself, particularly in the aftermath of the 2003 unsuccessful efforts to the presidency and subsequent ones in 2007 and 2011 how she mobilised very weak and tired supporters and rebuild the movement of our President to the Presidency.”