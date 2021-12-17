Osinbajo, Tinubu, others celebrate Buhari @ 79

Influential Nigerians including Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday, describing him as selfless leader with strong character.

The senior public office holders commended Buhari for putting Nigeria first before any other consideration, adding that Nigerians are proud of him and would continue to support the administration irrespective of the challenges bedeviling the country.

Tinubu, who a former Governor of Lagos State, while felicitating with Buhari described the president as a great reformer and democrat. The APC National Leader said that beyond his admiration and gratitude for the president’s achievements in office, he was proud to call him a friend and a brother. Your legacy as a great reformer and democrat will live long into the future. You are a man of high intellect and exceptional character,” Tinubu said in a statement on Friday.

According to him, despite prevailing challenges, the president had continued to steer the ship of Nigeria through the most turbulent of waters.

“Your tenure in office has coincided with some of the most difficult and challenging times this country and, indeed, the entire global community has faced. Economic crises, global pandemics, insecurity and criminality have all played a role in making the past few years difficult for the people of our great country.

“Yet, despite it all, you continue, calmly and with uncommon dignity, to steer the ship of Nigeria through the most turbulent of waters. I, therefore, wish to appreciate the unseen and underappreciated work that you have done and continue to do to guide Nigeria ever nearer to its manifest destiny,” he said.

On his part, Gbajabiamila hailed the president for his development trajectory since he came to power in 2015, noting that such a man should be celebrated by all well-meaning Nigerians on his birthday.

He said at 79, the President has achieved a lot both as an individual and as a leader with uncommon character and integrity. Gbajabiamila said he believed the president would do a lot more for the country in the remaining period of his administration.

He noted with delight how the President keeps faith with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress. “Mr President, Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you. The way you have been steering the ship of the Nigerian state has been commendable. I, therefore, join millions of our compatriots to wish you a happy birthday and more years in good health,” the Speaker said.

Also state governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of APC governors, described Buhari as a role model and source of inspiration to many Nigerians.

The governors who spoke through the Chairman of the forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, said, “the PGF joins President Muhammad Buhari and his family to celebrate his 79th birthday, together with all Nigerians; we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria in the last few years,’’ Bagudu said.

Bagudu expressed confidence that under Buhari’s leadership, Nigeria would continue to triumph over her challenges while progressing to a stronger, prosperous and more peaceful nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

