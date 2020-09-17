Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu to commission Eko fashion hub

Barring any last-minute changes, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, alongside the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would on Friday commission the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Fashion Shared Facility, known as Eko MSMEs Fashion Hub-1.

As stated, while Osinbajo would perform the commissioning of the edifice via zoom teleconference from Abuja, Sanwo-Olu would cut the tape at the venue in line with COVID-19 protocols of physical distancing.

The state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, said that the 5th edition of the Lagos MSMEs Exclusive Fair with the theme, “MSMEs in the time of COVID-19: Survival Strategies to Beat the Odds”, would follow the commissioning from 22nd to 27th September 2020, at the Blue Roof, LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Briefing newsmen in Alausa on Thursday, Akande explained that the fashion hub was initiative of the Sanwo-Olu administration designed to promote ‘made-in-Lagos’ brand through job creation, stressing that the project was also geared towards boosting the state’s IGR through the expected revenue from the fashion hub.

She maintained that the current administration has left no stone unturned in the development and continuous growth of the MSME sector in Lagos state, adding that the fashion industry was believed to be one of the most promising alternatives to the nation’s dwindling oil fortunes.

“This centre, which is the first phase of the shared MSME fashion facility, has been equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to afford MSMEs in the fashion space the opportunity to utilise the infrastructure for a token, thereby enhancing productivity and apparel quality that can compete favourably with their counterparts around the world,” she said.

Noting that the hub was also for the retail of various types of ready-to-wear clothes and accessories as well as centre for capacity building and continuous skilling of those in the fashion industry, Akande noted that the available vibrant pool of local talents in the fashion sector has earned the state’s reputation of the ‘Fashion Capital of Africa’.

On the forthcoming fair, the commissioner explained that the event would provide access to free stalls for entrepreneurs in the state to showcase their products and improve sales as well as network for new contacts.

“As we are aware that new technologies are springing up faster than we can create and service, innovations are taking place at lightning speed. It is, therefore, imperative that this administration develops, designs and implements services and policies that would benefit MSMEs in the state,” Dr Akande added.

She, however, enjoined all stakeholders in the fashion industry to make maximum use of the facility in order to enjoy its benefits.