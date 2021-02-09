Osinbajo rates APC govt. capable, reliable of solving Nigerian challenges

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the party to beat in the country, saying it was the only party that could solve Nigeria’s challenges in the areas of security, economy, and anti-corruption fight.

He indicated that the country’s trajectory since the APC took over in 2015 had been promising and that despite the challenges, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had been able to weather the storm which led to the recorded achievements in areas of infrastructures among others.

Osibanjo maintained that though the nation had been battling with issues of justice, fairness, and equity, the APC government had done well and deserve its wider acceptability being enjoyed among Nigerians.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday after revalidating his APC membership alongside the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and former governor, Olusegun Osoba in the state, the vice president urged Nigerians to resist attempts by some disgruntled elements to truncate the unity being enjoyed through their decisive tendencies.

He explained that the party was in control of the government of the country at the most challenging time in the world, stressing that “despite security challenge that has stretched the security agencies to the limit and COVID- 19 pandemic, APC remains the best party to solve Nigeria’s problems.”

“Party registration and revalidation is important because it offers us an opportunity to have a credible roll of members such that we are able to reach our members from the polling booth level all the way to the wards, local government, and federal constituencies.

“The people are the party and the party is the people. Ours is a grassroots party. A party of the people. Our focus is on the welfare, prosperity, and wellbeing of all our people. Party members must understand their importance in the scheme of things. They must fully understand the party’s philosophy and programmes, they must be actively mobilized to participate in, propagate and support government programs.

“But we are in government at one of the most challenging times in history. The pandemic has made matters worse, and we have also had security challenges that have stretched our law enforcement capacities all over the country. Yet we remain the best party to solve these problems. Because of our grassroots orientation, we have and continue to put in place the best programmes for the welfare of our people,” Osinbajo stated.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to collaborate with the Buhari-led administration in its efforts to defeat terrorism and ensure a prosperous Nigeria for all and sundry.

Meanwhile, the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling APC in Ogun State was flagged off by the Vice President at his country home in Ward 1, Unit 3, Egunrege in Ikenne, Ikenne Local Government.

Abiodun was registered at Ward 3, polling unit 1, Iperu-Remo also in Ikenne local government, while Osoba revalidated his membership at Sodubi Primary School, Ward 7, polling booth 3 in Obafemi/Owode local government.

Osinbajo, accompanied by the Niger State governor and the National Chairman of the APC Registration and Revalidation Committee, Abubakar Sanni Bello, was received at the Mayflower Secondary School, Ikenne by Abiodun, Osoba, the Southwest Team Leader of the Committee, Senator Lawan Shuaib, and other top members of the party.