Osinbajo, police affairs minister decorate new IGP

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has decorated a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

Osinbajo, decorated the newly appointed police boss alongside the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, at the Vice President Conference Hall in Abuja on Wednesday.

Baba was appointed yesterday to succeed Mohammed Adamu, who by his tenure extension has over 20 days in office to complete his three months extension.

Dignitaries present at the decoration ceremony include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and his colleague in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

Reacting to the development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of new police boss was right for the country.

APC, through its Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mala Buni, said that the new police boss would help the country navigate the prevailing security challenges.l

“We are optimistic that as a dedicated, loyal, and patriotic officer, the new IGP, Usman Alkali Baba will execute his duties assiduously with high sense of responsibility and patriotism especially at this time when the nation is faced with various security challenges,” Buni, who is also Yobe State Governor said in a statement.

Details later…