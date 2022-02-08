Osinbajo pays condolence visit to 5yrs old girl, Hanifah, family

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has paid a condolence visit to the family of a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, that was murdered by her abductors in Kano State.

Osinbajo, during the visit, commiserated with the deceased child’s family and assured the parents and other members of the family of justice from the ongoing prosecution of those linked to her death.

The vice president visited the family of the child on Tuesday after leaving a conference of law teachers held in the state.

Osinbajo’s visit came 24 hours after a Kano state high court adjourned the suit brought before it linking Abdulmalik Tanko, and his accomplices to February 14th, 2022, following lack of legal representation for the suspects stalled the court case.

Abdulmalik alongside Hashimu Isyaku and Fatima Bashir was charged to court on five count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement, and culpable homicide contrary to sections 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

The five-year-old Hanifa was kidnapped last December by her school proprietor who later killed her and buried her remains in the school compound.

When the case came up before Justice Usman Na’abba, they were not legally represented and they prayed the court to order Kano State Government to provide legal representation for them.

However, the prosecution counsel led by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan asked the court to give it a week, to enable it to provide the three defendants legal representation.

According to Lawan “the Ministry of Justice has already pressed a charge against Abdulmalik and two other defendants. We are supposed to apply for the charges to be read to them at the court sitting today.

“Unfortunately, they do not have legal representation. This is a capital offence in which the constitution says that you cannot try a person without legal representation.

“You heard the court asked them of their legal representation and they said they don’t have any. And they further said they wanted the state to provide them with legal representation. We are only getting to know that now. But we have undertaking before the court that we will provide a legal representation for them.”

