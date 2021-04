There was a little disappointment in Benin on Tuesday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was billed to attend the opening ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, could not attend as his plane could not land due to stormy weather, and had to return back to Abuja.

According to the Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki, Osinbajo had set out for Benin but the plane had to make air return when the plane could not land as a result of the storm.

