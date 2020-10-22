Osinbajo meets victims of Lekki shooting, assures justice

In a bid to calm tension that had trailed the Military attack on EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has met with victims of the shootings in Lagos State.

Osinbajo assured the over 25 injured victims of the attack that the Federal Government would investigate and ensure they get the required justices after the attack.

The vice president gave the assurance when he met with victims of the attack on telephone after the attack on protesters snowballed into looting and arson across Lagos state.

Through a statement released on his official social media on Thursday, he also commiserates with spouses of slain police officers during the ongoing protests in the state.

Osinbajuo said: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times. We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all”.